Evan Neal inactive for Giants; Adoree' Jackson and John Michael Schmitz will play

The Giants will be down both of their starting tackles again this week.

Right tackle Evan Neal is inactive after being listed as questionable to face the Jets due to an ankle injury. It's the second straight game that Neal has missed and left tackle Andrew Thomas is out for the seventh week in a row due to a hamstring injury.

Justin Pugh started in Thomas' place last week and Tyre Phillips manned the right side of the line.

While Neal and Thomas remain out, the Giants will be getting a couple of players back. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson and center John Michael Schmitz return to active duty this week.