Out on Eutaw Street, a special reminder for a couple of Twins

BALTIMORE — Twins first base coach Hank Conger was taking a trip down memory lane, reminiscing on a home run he hit way back in 2013, on Monday when first baseman Carlos Santana piped up.

He’s not the only one with a plaque out on Eutaw Street, Santana pointed out.

Nestled between the right field stands and the warehouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, you’ll find Eutaw Street. Since the park opened in 1992, just 122 balls have been hit out onto Eutaw Street. They’re all memorialized with a plaque shaped like a baseball featuring the player’s name, team, the date and the distance of the home run.

Conger and Santana are part of that exclusive club. So is Justin Morneau, the only player to accomplish the feat as a Twin.

“I put flowers there every year, make sure it’s a ceremony,” Conger joked. “No, but honestly, in all seriousness, after I was done playing, getting to see that, it was really cool. I get to show my daughter when she grows up, when she gets to visit out here in Baltimore and then obviously when my parents first get to see it, I think it’s going to be a really cool moment.”

Conger counts the 2-0 fastball that he hammered 412 feet out to right field on June 12, 2013 off Orioles pitcher Jason Hammel as among the top two home runs that he ever hit. His parents, he said, are itching to make the trip out to Baltimore to see the plaque.

Santana, meanwhile, has never been out to see his, because, in his words, “I hate to walk.” But he’s been sent plenty of pictures.

His home run went even further, 424 feet out to right field off Orioles starter Mitch Atkins. It was a long time ago — July 17, 2011 in his second season in the majors — but he still remembers the swing.

And as long as the ballpark stands, the reminder of that swing will be out there.

“It’s one of my favorite stadiums,” Conger said. “And then that kind of puts the cherry on top.”

Twins celebrate Jackie Robinson

Byron Buxton showed up to the ballpark wearing a Negro Leagues jersey, paying homage on what is Jackie Robinson Day across Major League Baseball. Robinson broke MLB’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, and as a tribute, all teams sported his No. 42 on Monday.

Buxton also rocked custom Jackie Robinson-themed cleats featuring a picture of him sliding and his famous quote, “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” It also features a copy of Robinson’s signature.

“It means a lot,” Buxton said. “Obviously, if it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be playing baseball now.”

Injury updates

Max Kepler, who is back in Minnesota, is expected to run the bases in the next day or two, weather permitting. After that, he might be sent out on a rehab assignment. Kepler was placed on the injured list with a knee contusion on April 9 after fouling a ball off the knee on Opening Day.

Reliever Jhoan Duran, who is with the Twins in Baltimore, will throw another bullpen on Tuesday. The Twins will then assess his next steps. Duran has been out with an oblique strain that he suffered in spring training.

Briefly

Chris Paddack will take the ball in the second game against the Orioles. He will be opposed by Grayson Rodriguez. … Former Twins utilityman Donovan Solano has reportedly signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres.