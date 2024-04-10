Euro 2025 qualifiers: Wales' captaincy change, history made and thumping wins

A new manager, a captain standing down, a record-breaking appearance, a return to the oldest international ground in world football and two thumping victories - it has been quite a few days for Wales women's national side.

Chasing a first major international tournament appearance, they got their campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 win over Croatia followed by a 6-0 victory in Kosovo.

BBC Sport Wales looks at the key talking points from a busy few days for Welsh football.

Wilkinson's winning start

New boss Rhian Wilkinson barely had chance to introduce herself to the squad before being thrust into competitive games following her appointment in March.

Wilkinson, by her own admission, arrived with "some baggage" having resigned from her previous job with Portland in the United States after losing the confidence of the dressing room, following an alleged relationship with a player.

Her appointment was unsurprisingly met with a level of scepticism from some of Wales' players who had grown close to previous boss Gemma Grainger, before she left to manage Norway in January.

However, the early signs of Wilkinson's tenure are positive, with two excellent performances building on a tough Nations League campaign that saw them play only top-tier nations throughout 2023.

Both games saw Wales show a more clinical touch in front of goal, with Wilkinson's selections and substitutions also met favourably.

Wales showed real attacking intent, a desire to win back possession high up the pitch and move the ball quickly, while Wilkinson showed more willingness to rotate her ranks in two games than Grainger did in two years.

A boisterous presence on the sidelines, Wilkinson rotated four players from the Croatia game to the Kosovo one, including giving rests to key players Angharad James and Rhiannon Roberts, and made further half-time substitutions in both matches.

"I am really proud of the team," Wilkinson told BBC Sport Wales.

"This qualifying goes very quickly and it is always about the next game. How do we keep building on these performances and raising our standards?"

Ingle says goodbye to captaincy

Wales' next qualifiers in May and June will see them led by a new captain.

After nine-years and 83 games wearing the armband, the Chelsea defender shocked Welsh football by standing down as skipper after the Croatia match.

"It has been the best nine years, representing my country and leading this group of girls out," Ingle said.

"It has been such a career high and one I will never forget [but] it is the right time that I pass on the captain's armband.

"Being Wales captain has probably made me the person I am today. When I got that armband I was 23, I was a shy, little girl who didn't really speak to the team. That really gave me the power to speak to the girls and develop those relationships."

Wilkinson says she wants to get to know the players better before announcing a permanent successor, but midifielder Angharad James and defender Hayley Ladd are two stand-out candidates.

Fishlock the record-breaker

Arguably Wales' greatest ever player and unarguably Wales women's greatest ever player, Jess Fishlock has made a career out of securing incredible personal achievements and her latest accolade puts her in her own unique group in Welsh footballing history.

The first player to reach 150 caps - a landmark she reached in Kosovo - Fishlock, even at 37, continues to be the key performer for Wales who desperately hope to reach a first major tournament in her final campaign.

More history beckons with Fishlock only two goals short of Helen Ward's all-time Wales goal record of 44 after scoring twice against Croatia.

"It was perfect for me," Fishlock said. "The girls put on such a professional performance.

"In these two games we've show who we are, who we want to be and what we can be in the future."

She added: "I am very proud to reach 150 caps. It is not always possible to be available for your country... but I always try.

"Hopefully I can continue to do that for a little while longer."

Welcome back to Wrexham

The Stok Racecourse is the world's oldest stadium still staging international matches, having first hosted Wales in 1877 [Getty Images]

The oldest international ground in the world and now a worldwide brand thanks to Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds and a documentary on Disney+, Wales made their return to Wrexham after a four-year hiatus.

Wrexham is a Welsh footballing hotbed, but for too long, was perceived by many as a poor footballing relation compared to Cardiff or Swansea with the north Wales club languishing in non-league football.

Gareth Bale never played a competitive game at the Racecourse Ground, but after years in the wilderness, there is no doubt the now rebranded Stok Racecourse is front and centre when it comes to potential homes for Welsh football.

Wales' final two home qualifiers will be staged in Llanelli at a rugby ground with both the Cardiff City Stadium and Swansea.com Stadium unavailable.

It begs the obvious question, after such a successfully staged fixture against Croatia, as to whether Wales' women might find a permanent home in north Wales?

Welcome to Wrexham indeed.