ETSU women’s leading scorer Nevaeh Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Johnson City, TN — The NCAA transfer portal has officially closed for now but not fast enough to prevent ETSU Buccaneer all-conference guard Nevaeh Brown from leaping…

Several sources are reporting Brown who started all 29 of the team’s games this season and paced the Bucs in points scored, field goals made, free throws made, assists, and minutes played has decided to leave the program.

