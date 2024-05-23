ESPN’s Seifert: Sam Darnold has ‘supporters’ from within the Vikings to remain starter

When the Minnesota Vikings signed Sam Darnold, people expected him to be a bridge quarterback. Could he do enough to keep the job for all of 2024? Yes, the team drafted J.J. McCarthy but this coaching staff and front office has shown they can be patient.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN wrote this week that the veteran quarterback has “supporters within the building.”

“McCarthy is obviously the Vikings’ QB of the future, but they signed veteran Sam Darnold prior to the draft with the hope of avoiding a rushed ascension of a rookie into the starting role. Darnold has genuine supporters within the building, starting with coach Kevin O’Connell, and there is real hope that he can play credibly enough to avoid the typical pressure to play McCarthy before he is ready. It’s a matter of when, not if, McCarthy becomes the starter, but the Vikings hope Darnold can extend the “when” for as long as McCarthy needs him to.”

This is not an indictment of what they think McCarthy is or can be. In fact, this is a glowing endorsement of how they see the entire roster. Them sticking with Darnold shows they believe the roster can do enough to keep him playing well enough to win games or at least stay in them.

The longer they can hold off on McCarthy taking over, the better development he can get from this coaching staff. Kevin O’Connell, Josh McCown, and Wes Phillips will all be in his ear with lots to process.

Growing pains will be expected, but the end results could be great.

