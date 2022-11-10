ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky willing to join Patriots coaching staff for Mac Jones

Few have been on the frontlines defending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for as long as ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

The former NFL quarterback believes there are far greater issues within the offense itself that have forced a regression of the former first-round pick that made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.

During an appearance on Merloni, Fauria & Mego, Orlovsky was asked if he’d be interested in taking an offensive coordinator job under coach Bill Belichick, if given an opportunity.

“If Mac Jones is there, I would,” said Orlovsky. “…I think it’s ignorant to sit there and go, you don’t want to learn from the greatest coach ever. I know that’s not an easy thing. I’ve heard [it’s a hard job]. Most of the NFL has heard that. Yeah, it’s a hard job for sure, but I also think it’s a job where you sit there and go, like you have the opportunity to learn from the greatest ever. Again, that’s probably a long, long road away, but I think at the right place, at the right time, it’s something that I’m very much so interested in.”

.@danorlovsky7 tells @christianfauria that he is open to being the Offensive Coordinator for the New England Patriots if Mac Jones is still there. pic.twitter.com/hkLSt9j9Lt — Merloni, Fauria, & Mego (@MFMonWEEI) November 9, 2022

Orlovsky has posted videos breaking down the Patriots offense and how it’s struggled to support Jones on the field. Spacing has been a lingering issue for the Patriots’ receivers, and it really showed in last Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

This is the #NFL ??? This is 1 clip There’s PLENTY more… pic.twitter.com/7prS9RYIxU — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 8, 2022

The Matt Patricia offensive play-calling experiment has been an up-and-down rollercoaster ride for the Patriots.

Belichick would have clearly been better off bringing in an experienced offensive coordinator to help continue developing Jones, along with keeping the offense afloat after losing Josh McDaniels in the offseason.

Who knows if Orlovsky is or isn’t the right guy for the job? But at this point, there’s at least a shot that he can be better than what the Patriots already have.

