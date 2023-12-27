ESPN calls for Florida to play QB DJ Lagway as a freshman

Even with Graham Mertz returning, the Florida Gators have to give the ball to DJ Lagway sometime during the 2024 college football season.

That’s the conclusion ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill came to while assessing how well each quarterback on the ESPN 300 fits with their new team.

“It doesn’t matter that he’s a freshman,” Luginbill wrote. “The Gators have to play this guy. Expect to see similar growth from him that we saw from Milroe at Alabama this fall.

“Florida’s schedule is brutal, but coach Billy Napier can use Lagway’s arm and legs to develop him. They’ll take their lumps along the way but will be better for it in the future.”

Florida’s offense was limited yet efficient with Mertz at the helm in 2023. The Wisconsin transfer is an accurate passer who finished the season with a career-high 2,903 yards, but Lagway is the future.

Head coach Billy Napier stated that Lagway will see the field as a freshman and have plays/drives drawn up for him, but it is unclear how many snaps Napier has in mind. There’s always the option to limit his playing time so that Lagway can redshirt and retain an extra year of eligibility while still getting his feet wet.

Lagway finished the recruiting cycle ranked No. 17 overall on the ESPN 300. A consensus five-star talent, it would be coaching malpractice for Napier to keep Lagway on the bench all year.

Mertz has the experience and Lagway has the arm power/legs to be special in the SEC. Finding the right blend of both players’ talents is the only way Florida finds its way to a successful 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire