Errol Spence Jr. 'feels good' after car crash, eyes 2020 return

Errol Spence Jr. spoke publicly on Saturday for the first time since his car accident. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Errol Spence Jr., in his first public comments since a serious car accident in October, said that he feels good and is eyeing a return next year.

Spence, the IBF-WBC welterweight champion, lost control of his Ferrari on Oct. 10 in Dallas and the car rolled over several times. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and was not wearing a seatbelt. Despite that, he survived the incident with just minor injuries and no broken bones.

The 29-year-old said he could not comment on specifics due to the pending case, but called his fortune a “miracle from God.”

“Anybody else probably would have been killed,” Spence said on the Fox telecast during the Jermell Charlo-Tony Harrison card in Ontario, California on Saturday.

Spence said he has already been cleared to train and plans to be back in the ring next May or June. He said that doctors performed “all types of scans” on him and considered it a miracle.

"I feel real good. It's been a miracle."@ErrolSpenceJr gives his first interview since surviving a scare single-car accident in October. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rijZLJt4By — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) December 22, 2019

“I can't explain it,” Spence said. “All I got to do is thank God that I'm here. I'm healthy, I can touch my kids and kiss them and I'm here with my mother and my father and I can give the fans what they've been wanting. They've been wanting me to come back and I'll definitely put on a great show when I do come back. The second time around I'm not gonna take anything for granted."

Spence ready for immediate challenger

Spence’s last fight was on Sept. 28, when he defeated Shawn Porter in a thriller to claim the WBC welterweight title, adding it to his IBF championship. He is an undefeated 26-0 in his career.

Spence claimed to be rejuvenated, and wants to jump right back into the ring against a top fighter such as Manny Pacquiao or Danny Garcia.

"I'm the top dog of the division," Spence said. "I am the king of the welterweight division. Those guys wish I wasn't back so fast but I am back and I want to fight the top names in the division.”

