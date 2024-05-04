Erling Haaland bites back at Roy Keane’s ‘League Two’ jibe after four-goal haul

Erling Haaland – and his father Alfie – have history with Roy Keane - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Erling Haaland hit back at Roy Keane after the Manchester City striker scored four goals to crush Wolves and leave the Premier League champions three wins away from making history.

Keane had likened Haaland’s “general play” to that of a League Two footballer after City’s goalless draw against Arsenal in March.

But Haaland scoffed when asked about the former Manchester United captain’s recent criticism after taking his tally for the season to 35 goals in City’s 5-1 demolition of Wolves.

Haaland’s father, Alfie, has history with Keane after the Irishman made what he later admitted was a premeditated tackle on the then City midfielder in 2001 and his son clearly appears to have no love for the former United player either.

Asked if Keane’s put-down was the sort of thing that fired him up, Haaland said: “I don’t really care that much about that man, so that’s all right.”

City manager Pep Guardiola said Haaland’s performance – which included two penalties, a stunning header and blistering finish from range – was proof the Norway striker was “back in business”. The goals took his tally to seven in his past four league outings as City responded to Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth earlier in the day to move within a point of the leaders with a game in hand.

City will become the first English side to win four consecutive top flight titles if they beat Fulham, Spurs and West Ham in their remaining three matches and head into those games with Haaland in imperious form.

“It looks comfortable but it was not,” said Guardiola, whose side are also in the FA Cup final. “But Erling is back to business. Penalties are a guarantee but the second and fourth [goals] were unbelievable. I’m really pleased for him.”

Haaland claimed Guardiola never allows him to rest on his laurels. “I have a manager who pushes me. I try to develop every single day. We have four finals left for our season and we are going to go for it.

“[The header] was a beautiful goal. I enjoyed that one. I am scoring more headers as well – I try to develop and keep going.

“I don’t know what more I can say. The fourth was a great pass from Phil [Foden]. First of all it’s about winning the games – of course you want the best possible goal difference you can but we are not thinking about that.”

Haaland came off to a standing ovation but looked unhappy on the bench and threw down his sock strappings, with Guardiola revealing the Norwegian was frustrated that his perceived rough treatment by Wolves was not dealt with by referee Craig Pawson.

“He was frustrated with the referee. With the long balls sometimes they push him and he is pulled. Yes, it is like that,” Guardiola said. “He went down and sometimes it was no foul [given]. It happens every game a lot of times. He was just a bit frustrated for these actions but I can guarantee how happy he was today.”

Guardiola remains convinced City will have to win all of their remaining games to see off Arsenal. “Goal difference is not possible, we cannot draw,” he said. “The way Arsenal have been playing has been so good and consistent. It’s three games, hopefully we win the first and the second and arrive to the third with our destiny in our own hands.”

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil claimed City’s first penalty was a “terrible” decision after a foul by Rayan Ait-Nouri on Josko Gvardiol but accused his side of making it too easy for the champions.

“I think they [City] have an incredible focus at this point, history tells you during the run in they are fairly tough to stop but we gave them a couple of lifts in the game,” he said.

