Erik ten Hag’s tactical masterpiece – the four ways he outfoxed Pep Guardiola

Manchester United were huge underdogs against rivals Manchester City, but Erik ten Hag’s tactics worked perfectly as they sealed an astonishing 2-1 victory. Here is how the Dutchman pulled it off and the goals that sealed victory – one of which was thanks to a City error, the other a move of superb quality.

Using a ‘false nine’

Ten Hag took the decision to leave out Rasmus Hojlund and deploy Bruno Fernandes as a ‘false nine’, knowing his captain was also smart enough to get forward and join the attack. It was tough on Hojlund, who has the speed and physically to upset Manchester City, but Fernandes’ passing ability would prove to be crucial. As would his tactical smarts. Using him there meant he could drop into midfield and prevent Rodri from dictating the game, while Fernandes has such an appetite for work that he would be able to succeed in this demanding role. Scott McTominay also played his part with his work-rate as he tried to get close to Fernandes.

Rope-a-dope

The key to Manchester United’s approach was Lisandro Martinez. Without the Argentinian at the heart of their defence they could not invite the pressure from Manchester City. They knew City would dominate possession anyway and had to accept that. But Martinez made the difference and provided much more security at the back which also relieved Raphael Varane who did not have to attack the ball. It meant they could defend in a low block and limit the space that City could run into behind them. It also meant City often played in front of United and could not pull them out of position.

Flying wingers

Nothing threatens like pace. United have it in abundance with Marcus Rashford and – especially – Alejandro Garnacho, and it was their biggest weapon. While Kyle Walker is quicker than both on the right flank, City were far more vulnerable on the left. Josko Gvardiol has acquitted himself well in his first season at City but he is fundamentally a centre-half playing out of position at left-back and was exposed by Garnacho staying high and wide and looking to run in behind him. Gvardiol’s instinct is to tuck in and as City pushed on it left space for United to attack with long balls.

Industrious full-backs

Both Diogo Dalot – who helped create the second United goal – and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were asked to work incredibly hard. Their primary role was to defend, of course, but both also took it in turns to step into midfield and create an extra man for United as City started in their 4-1-4-1 formation. Wan-Bissaka made a clever decoy run for the second goal. Dalot also made a difference and even broke forward beyond Fernandes, while Kobbie Mainoo had the discipline to ‘sit in’ when he had to. Alongside him, it was Sofyan Amrabat’s best – and ironically probably last – game for United

First goal: A defensive horror show

Manchester United were brilliant on the day but there was no question that they had a big helping hand for the first goal, scored by Garnacho.

Here is how it unfolded...

Stage one: Rodri’s loose pass

The player who completed more passes into the final third than any Premier League player last season gets his radar wrong. It was a moment of sloppiness which typified City’s first-half performance, with Phil Foden also passing the ball out for a goal kick when he had time and space. File this alongside Patrick Vieira giving the ball away in the build-up to Ryan Giggs’ famous winner in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay, which United fans sing about to this day.

Stage two: City’s offside line breached

Long balls forward were a feature of United’s first-half performance, and in this instance City neither dropped off to cover the run nor stepped up efficiently to catch Garnacho offside. VAR did of course check after the goal was scored, but John Stones was too deep and Garnacho was onside. It was a decent diagonal pass forward from Dalot, a right-footed player starting at left-back.

Stage three: Ortega rushes out

City supporters will have had that horrible sinking feeling the moment Stefan Ortega left his goal. He was never favourite to get there, and ended up venturing a yard or two outside of his penalty area. Even if Gvardiol had headed the ball back to him, Ortega would not have been able to use his hands. Any handball would have resulted in a red card, adding to the sense of panic. Sweeping up behind a high line is a key skill for a City goalkeeper, but this is how it can go wrong.

Stage four: Gvardiol’s unwanted assist

Gvardiol does what all good defenders should and gets himself in between Garnacho and the ball. As the bigger man, he really should have controlled the duel and eased the United winger out of the way. Perhaps startled by the sight of his goalkeeper rushing towards him, Gvardiol makes a quick decision to try and head the ball back. He should have headed the ball towards the corner flag rather than straight at goal.

Second goal: One of the FA Cup final greats

If the first goal was fortunate the second was sublime, with Mainoo scoring after a sweeping move from one end of the field to the other.

This is how it happened...

Stage one: United clear their lines

City looked like they might respond quickly to the shock of going behind but Martinez was vital to them at the back, and he did well to intercept a City cross and direct the ball to Mainoo. The teenage midfielder showed typical calmness to take the ball down and feed Fernandes. The captain then exchanges passes with Mainoo before playing the ball wide to Rashford.

Stage two: The switch of play

Rashford has endured a difficult season but he picked his pass perfectly here, arrowing a cross-field ball brilliantly to Garnacho. The Argentine took the ball down before advancing towards the penalty area and playing the ball into the centre.

Stage Three: Bruno’s moment of genius

Fernandes had continued his run up-field, constantly scanning around to see where both team-mates and defenders were if the ball came to him. The ball did indeed come to the Portuguese, and with plenty of space it seemed certain he would shoot. Fernandes, though, had other ideas, playing a wonderfully disguised pass to Mainoo, who had also covered plenty of ground to get into the box.

Stage Four: The perfect finish

Mainoo is just 19, but you would never have guessed it from his finish. The local boy opened his body and sent the shot back beyond Ortega and into the corner to seal an absolutely brilliant goal.

