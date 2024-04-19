Erik ten Hag insists scrapping FA Cup replays was ‘inevitable’ because of growing fixture load

(The FA via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag said the move to scrap replays in the FA Cup was inevitable but sad for British football culture.

The FA’s decision to end replays after the first round from next season was announced on Thursday and brought a backlash from lower-division clubs who said they were not consulted and will lose both revenue and the opportunity to play at grounds like Old Trafford.

Ten Hag, who has led Manchester United into the semi-finals for the second consecutive season, sympathises with them but believes the real problem lies with the European and world governing bodies who have expanded other competitions and introduced new ones to add to the workload on top players.

United played 62 games last season and Ten Hag explained: “It’s very sad for the British football culture but I think it is also inevitable. No one can do anything for it. It’s due to the overload in the schedule, that’s dictated by Fifa and Uefa and it is part of Uefa.

“We are a big competition, we have a big influence and a big impact but Fifa and Uefa, there are so many other countries and there is so much overload on the players and it has to stop. As I said, I feel really sad for the clubs in football but for top players make some space in the schedule.”

United face Coventry at Wembley on Sunday with the opportunity to salvage their season if they win silverware but Ten Hag said: “You have to always see the circumstances we have to face but I’m not thinking in this moment about this.”

Championship club Coventry, who reached the play-off final last season, are managed by former United striker Mark Robins and Ten Hag added: “They are dangerous. They are in the semi-finals. They do a fantastic job over there and we have seen the game against Wolves in the quarter-final, the mentality is fabulous.”