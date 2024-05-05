Erik ten Hag ‘close’ to resolving Jadon Sancho spat after face-to-face talks with Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has rediscovered his form on loan at Borussia Dortmund - Getty Images/Lars Baron

Jadon Sancho has moved closer to resolving his “conflict” with Erik ten Hag after Manchester United officials held face-to-face talks during his loan spell back at Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old was banished from United’s first-team squad after being accused of not training well, which he denies, and has helped Dortmund get within touching distance of the Champions League final.

With United willing to listen to offers for all but a clutch of rising stars this summer, Sancho has been expected to leave the club although Ten Hag has left the door slightly open, with a final decision to be made at the end of the campaign.

“We are close in that process,” said Ten Hag when asked if an apology was needed for Sancho to return. “We are visiting games, not only (Wednesday). We visit, I would not say all the games, but we have seen more games from Dortmund where Jadon was performing there.

“We also had a visit with him, we had a talk with him during his stay there and we will keep going with this process, we will continually be in contact and communicate with them.”

It is understood that Matt Hargreaves, United’s director of player negotiations, has visited Sancho in Germany, as did John Murtough before leaving his post as director of football.

After signing for £73 million from Dortmund in 2021, Sancho’s best form since has been back on loan with his old club. Ex-United captain Rio Ferdinand described his eye-catching performance against Paris Saint-Germain last week as a “joke”. “He was shaking and baking top players. He’s putting people on the floor,” added Ferdinand.

Sancho was banished for United's first-team after refusing to bow to Erik ten Hag's demand for a public apology

Ten Hag says both parties will concentrate on their remaining games of the season before deciding the next steps.

“There was a conflict and let’s first finish the season – he is not here now - so stay away from this issue now because it is not important,” he said. “He has the return of the semi-final, for them also in the league it is not going that well for them and we have four important games in the league and the FA Cup final so that is the issue and the focus point in this moment and then we will see in the summer what is going to happen.”

Ten Hag responds to departure of his allies

Ten Hag, meanwhile, has discussed the implications of seeing two allies leave the club in Murtough and transfer negotiator Matt Judge. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken control of football operations and brought in his own people behind the scenes.

“I don’t think in dangers. I think in opportunities. I think never in problems, I think how do we solve those problems or avoid them,” he said, and was asked if he feels exposed by the departure of his allies.

“I don’t have that feeling. So I work well with them, we are aligned, we communicate every day and there are already new people in a new structure, we communicate on a daily basis.”

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for Monday evening’s clash against Crystal Palace. The United captain gave an interview last week saying he could consider his future in the summer, although Ten Hag feels the Portugal international will “definitely” see out his contract at Old Trafford which has two years plus an option left.

