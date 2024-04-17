Erik Johnson gets the Flyers on the board vs. Capitals
Erik Johnson gets the Flyers on the board vs. Capitals in the 2nd period.
Erik Johnson gets the Flyers on the board vs. Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Erik Johnson gets the Flyers on the board vs. Capitals in the 2nd period.
Erik Johnson gets the Flyers on the board vs. Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Keegan Murray dropped 32 points to send the Kings to the playoffs.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop in the lap to concoct the best blockbuster trades possible that are a win-win for both sides. First, the dynamic duo start with the news that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is receiving a big-time contract extension, meaning the Eagles are now paying two wideouts $25M annually. Can they manage to keep up the talent and depth on their roster with cap numbers like that? In other news, the New York Jets announced they're wearing their 1980s throwbacks full-time next season, which makes Frank a very happy man. Fitz and Frank have some fake trades they'd like to see, and they go one-by-one down the list as they send Justin Jefferson to the Buffalo Bills (and Arizona Cardinals), the Minnesota Vikings up to fifth overall, Brandon Aiyuk to the Los Angeles Chargers, Tee Higgins to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dak Prescott to the Minnesota Vikings, Brock Bowers to Kansas City and Micah Parsons to the Atlanta Falcons. The duo finish off the show by snake drafting the best first overall picks of all time.
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
Freeland was pinch running due to the Rockies being thin on their bench.
Not even the the Masters is immune to golf's declining viewership.
Check out the NBA's playoff matchups, series schedules, play-in games, and more.
The Eagles love to set the going rate for a position. DeVonta Smith's extension is the latest.
Vincent Goodwill and Bomani Jones preview the NBA Play-in Tournament, wonder how good Victor Wembanyama will be next year, and tell you their picks for some year-end awards.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Embiid was a surprise scratch for Sunday's season finale with a playoff berth at stake.
The Knicks, after a season marred by a rash of brutal injuries, weren’t going to run from any smoke or worry about ducking any potentially difficult postseason matchups.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Conor McGregor is set to enter the Octagon for the first time in three years.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.