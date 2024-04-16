[BBC]

You cannot miss that many chances and win football matches. It is not sustainable. In fact, against Crystal Palace, it verged on being ridiculous.

Luis Diaz forced an incredible save from Dean Henderson in the first half, but from that point onwards, the Palace keeper did not have to do anything.

Darwin Nunez whacked the ball at him from point-blank range. Diogo Jota hit a defender instead of passing into an empty net. Curtis Jones somehow missed the target when one-on-one and Mo Salah's late effort somehow hit a defender standing on the line.

There is an element of bad luck in there, but Liverpool simply had to score at least once, and probably twice, from the situations they created.

It was the same story the previous weekend at Manchester United. Top players missing sitters.

What more can Jurgen Klopp do? He is setting up his team to tactically outplay the opposition and forge countless big opportunities, but he cannot put the ball in the net for them.

Arsenal losing keeps Liverpool in it, but also shows what an enormous missed opportunity the past two Premier League matches have been.

If Liverpool do not win the title, we can no longer blame the refereeing decisions against Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City.

It will be our fault for the quality of finishing against United and Palace.