England in West Indies 2024
October
31 1st ODI, Antigua (d/n) (18:00 GMT)
November
2 2nd ODI, Antigua (13:30 GMT)
6 3rd ODI, Barbados (d/n) (18:00 GMT)
9 1st Twenty20 international, Barbados (20:00 GMT)
10 2nd Twenty20 international, Barbados (20:00 GMT)
14 3rd Twenty20 international, St Lucia (20:00 GMT)
16 4th Twenty20 international, St Lucia (20:00 GMT)
17 5th Twenty20 international, St Lucia (20:00 GMT)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made