Some England players surprised at Gareth Southgate's decision to hand Bukayo Saka decisive penalty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Law
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Some England players surprised at Gareth Southgate&#39;s decision to hand Bukayo Saka decisive penalty - GETTY IMAGES
Some England players surprised at Gareth Southgate's decision to hand Bukayo Saka decisive penalty - GETTY IMAGES

Gareth Southgate’s decision to hand Bukayo Saka the decisive fifth penalty for the European Championship final shootout against Italy surprised some of his England team-mates.

It is understood that Saka volunteered for a spot-kick, despite the fact he had suffered mixed results over the past week during penalty practice in training for England.

England players were impressed by Saka’s bravery given he is aged just 19 and have rallied round him since his miss, but there was some surprise that Southgate included him among the first five takers.

Southgate himself confirmed that it was him, rather than the players, who decided who would take England’s penalties and in which order.

England’s planning for penalty shootouts has been meticulous for over three years, with Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland keeping a running league table from training.

Southgate and Holland also log players’ penalty records for their clubs, but Saka’s spot-kick against Italy in the final was the first he has taken in his senior career.

He had previously scored twice from the spot in the FA Youth Cup and for England Under-18s and missed for the U18s against Czech Republic.

Saka was the surprise choice to take the fifth penalty ahead of more senior England players such as Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish, the latter of whom insisted on Monday that he had volunteered to step up.

England players console Bukayo Saka after his penalty was saved - GETTY IMAGES
England players console Bukayo Saka after his penalty was saved - GETTY IMAGES

Southgate has been hugely impressed by not only Saka’s talent during the Euros, but also the teenager’s character and obviously believed he could cope with the pressure.

Other than Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho missed penalties, and all three players have since been the victims of racist abuse on social media.

Southgate said: “They should be - and I think they are - incredibly proud of what they’ve done. For some of them to be abused is unforgiveable really. I know a lot has come from abroad. People who track those things have been able to explain that. But not all of it.

“And it’s just not what we stand for. We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together and people being able to relate to the national team and the national team stands for everybody. So, that togetherness has to continue.

“It’s my decision who takes penalties. It’s not a case of players not volunteering or more experienced players backing out. They didn’t have a chance. It was my decision to give the penalties to the guys that took them. (I’ve) still got huge belief in them.

“Bukayo has been an absolute star in this tournament; incredible maturity the way he has played. He’s brought smiles to people’s faces and is such a popular member of the group. I know he has everyone’s support.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Grealish says he 'wanted to take a penalty' — but order was set by form in training

    Jack Grealish has said he did want to take a penalty after he was criticised for not being among England's first five takers in the European Championship final defeat to Italy. The Aston Villa captain and Raheem Sterling were both singled out by Roy Keane for not being ahead of 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, who missed the decisive kick in the shoot-out. But Grealish defended himself, making it plain he was keen to take a spot kick and that it was manager Gareth Southgate's decision not to select him

  • Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties

    Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka, at 19 one of the youngest players on the England squad, missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

  • Giannis the Great: Bucks star making his mark in NBA Finals

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo shook his head, unwilling to place himself in the class of the only player with a longer streak of 40-point games in an NBA Finals. ''I'm not Michael Jordan,'' Antetokounmpo said. No, but he's exactly the player the Milwaukee Bucks need if they are going to win their first title in 50 years.

  • Gareth Southgate needs time to reflect before signing a new England deal

    The Three Lions lost a penalty shoot-out to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

  • Italy won the Euro 2020 final against England with a penalty shootout. Here's why penalty kicks are so unfair to goalies.

    It's one of those things that make soccer such an intense and nail-biting sport - the penalty shootout. But are penalty kicks actually fair?

  • 'If you are Sterling or Grealish, you cannot have a young kid go ahead of you': How football reacted to England's Euros penalty heartache

    Gary Neville called for the country to rally around Bukayo Saka after the teenager missed the crucial penalty in England’s shootout defeat against Italy. “It is heartbreaking for the boy,” said Neville on ITV. “The whole nation is going to need to cuddle him. Everybody has loved this boy for the past few weeks and they will love him in the next few weeks. He has been absolutely brilliant. “Gone are the days when we criticise players for missing a penalty. Fifteen or 20 years ago there might have

  • Dominic Cummings broke rules by failing to seek permission for his blog, says watchdog

    Dominic Cummings breached government rules by failing to seek permission to launch a blog after leaving Whitehall, a watchdog has suggested. Lord Pickles, the chairman of the advisory committee on business appointments (Acoba), said Boris Johnson's former chief adviser failed to notify the panel of the paid-for blog he launched on the Substack website. Acoba is supposed to vet any appointment taken by ministers or senior officials within two years of leaving office for possible conflicts of inte

  • Fans go from euphoria to despair as England falls short

    It took just a few weeks to undo decades of pessimism for England fans, persuading millions that the team could defy decades of disappointment and win a major international soccer tournament for the first time since 1966. At a fan zone in Croydon, south London, friends hugged one another in consolation as a DJ played Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Hundreds who had gathered for hours in London’s Trafalgar Square filed off dejectedly, broken glass from beer bottles crunching underfoot.

  • Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury. "If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America you’d love him even more,” Scaloni told reporters after Argentina’s 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Scaloni did not say what the injury was but he showered Messi with praise on a night Argentines took to the streets in huge numbers to celebrate their first international title https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/argentina-beat-brazil-1-0-win-copa-america-2021-07-11 in 28 years and Messi’s first victory with the national side.

  • Italy inflict more penalty heartache on England to win Euro 2020 final

    Italy inflicted more penalty heartache on England to win Sunday's Euro 2020 final 3-2 in a shoot-out, Bukayo Saka missing the decisive kick to deny the hosts after the game at Wembley had ended in a draining 1-1 draw through extra time.

  • McGregor feeling 'tremendous' after surgery on broken leg

    Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you've done nothing in there. McGregor's defeat and the seriousness of the injury has raised doubts about his future in the sport but UFC President Dana White said there would be fights on the table when he is fit again.

  • Football’s Coming Home motivated Italy to Euro 2020 win, says Leonardo Bonucci

    The victory extends Italy’s unbeaten run to 34 games, going back to their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

  • MLB All-Star Game 2021: National and American League rosters, betting odds

    The 2021 MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday. From the start time, lineups and more, here is what you need to know about the Midsummer Classic.

  • Jack Grealish hits back at suggestion he shirked taking a penalty

    Jack Grealish volunteered to take a penalty in England’s shootout defeat in the Euro final but it has emerged Jordan Pickford and Kalvin Phillips would have taken sudden-death spot-kicks. Gareth Southgate is adamant the order of penalties against Italy was his decision and footage has emerged of him asking Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to be takers one by one, with Italy winning after the three failed to score. Grealish has hit back at suggestions, led by Roy Keane working as an

  • U.S. approves Blue Origin license for human space travel ahead of Bezos flight

    SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it approved a Blue Origin license to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space. Former Amazon.com Chief Executive Jeff Bezos is set to fly to the edge of space on Blue Origin's maiden crewed voyage on July 20. Blue Origin is authorized to carry humans while its FAA license is valid through August and is approved to conduct these missions from its Launch Site One facility in Texas, the agency confirmed.

  • Refs don't screw things up after Cameron Johnson yams on P.J. Tucker

    Officials thankfully made the correct call of not punishing exceptional basketball.

  • Marcus Rashford sorry for penalty miss but ‘will never apologise’ for who he is

    The England forward has been racially abused on social media since the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy on Sunday.

  • Gareth Southgate to be knighted for ‘putting a smile on all our faces’

    Gareth Southgate is set for a knighthood after leading England to their historic achievements at the Euros. The England manager has been praised for “putting a smile on all our faces” by taking the team to their first major final in 55 years. It is predicted that he is now in line to become Sir Gareth, with other players on his team also tipped to receive honours. MPs and a former sports minister said on Sunday night that the accolade should not be dependent on the final, but because of his trac

  • England Euro 2020 tournament ratings: Raheem Sterling flawless, Kalvin Phillips proves international quality

    England fell short at the final hurdle, losing to Italy on penalties in the European Championship final. Over the course of the tournament, a number of players emerged to establish themselves as guaranteed starters while others reminded everyone of their quality. Telegraph Sport assesses how every member of the England squad performed over the course of the tournament Jordan Pickford - 9/10 Any doubts over the Everton goalkeeper’s form were dispelled quickly as he kept clean sheets in his first

  • Marcus Rashford mural vandalised with racist graffiti, police say

    England star on ‘verge of tears’ after seeing local residents had covered abuse with messages of support