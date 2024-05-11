A new energy defined the first day of Commanders’ rookie minicamp

Friday kicked off a new era of Washington Commanders football. OK, that’s been said a lot in recent months, but for the first time under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, the 2024 rookie class hit the field.

Rookie minicamp began Friday in Ashburn, which meant the on-field debut of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The No. 2 overall pick was sharp during 7-on-7 drills, his mechanics looked flawless, and there was plenty of excitement surrounding Daniels.

“He’s a stud,” said third-round wide receiver Luke McCaffrey.

Second-round pick tight end Ben Sinnott offered his thoughts on Daniels.

“There are just guys who players naturally get attracted to and revolve around, and he’s got that personality where you want to work with him and want to watch film with him, and you want to be out here working with him,” Sinnott said.

There is always excitement when there is new — particularly when that new is a first-round quarterback. But the opening of Friday’s rookie minicamp showed just how far this franchise has come in such a short time.

Check this out:

I have no idea what is going on here. pic.twitter.com/MiEImiGRZQ — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 10, 2024

This was before practice. Music was blaring, every player was involved, and the coaches were participating and fired up.

Is this something you would’ve seen under the previous regime?

Imagine what it’s going to look like when the veterans and the rookies are on the field together. In addition to the energy, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was extremely active on Friday, coaching Daniels and fellow quarterback Sam Hartman.

After years of false hope, primarily due to the former owner, Washington fans are excited: Excited about Daniels, Peters, Quinn and a coaching staff that can get the most out of its players.

Friday indeed began a new era for the Washington Commanders.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire