Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula live: Score and latest updates from the Cincinnati Open round of 16

Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati - emma raducanu vs jessica pegula live score cincinnati open latest updates - Robert Prange/GETTY IMAGES

12:53 AM

First set Emma Raducanu 5-4 Jessica Pegula* (*denotes next server)

Not a great start for Raducanu, who double faults and hasn't quite got to grips with the new balls yet, 0-15, before two more unforced errors and Pegula finds herself 0-40 up. Patient play from Raducanu, she resists thrashing the ball too much and camps the American into the corner, who then splays into the net, 15-40.

But Raducanu swipes long and it's a break point for Pegula. Wow, what a serve from Raducanu! That was a brilliant response, and she levels to deuce. She serves out wide on the deuce side and takes the advantage, before Pegula returns long!

A small fist pump from Raducanu - we haven't seen many of those over the past few days - but she certainly knows the value of winning that won. She comes from 0-40 down again to hold.

12:48 AM

First set Emma Raducanu* 4-4 Jessica Pegula (*denotes next server)

A smart game from Pegula, who holds comfortably again.

12:44 AM

First set Emma Raducanu 4-3 Jessica Pegula* (*denotes next server)

A slippery start for Raducanu before she forces the error from Pegula, 15-15, before unleashing a sublime backhand down the line, 30-15. Two quick fire serves and Pegula returns both long. That was a much easier hold for the teenager.

12:42 AM

First set Emma Raducanu* 3-3 Jessica Pegula (*denotes next server)

Savvy stuff from Pegula. She bides her time and teases out some admirable defensive play from Raducanu, but Pegula has her dashing from one corner of the baseline to the other, and she coverts a cool forehand winner. She follows up with some dominant play and doesn't give Raducanu an inch, as the Briton fires into the net, 40-15.

That was a much better hold of serve for the American.

12:38 AM

First set Emma Raducanu 3-2 Jessica Pegula* (*denotes next server)

A lengthy rally sees Raducanu bring Pegula towards the net before attempting to lob the American but the ball falls cruelly wide, 0-15. She then slices into the net 0-30, before returning long, 0-40, and gifts Pegula two break points.

Story continues

Raducanu claws a winner back, and follows up with some excellent footwork from Raducanu, who rips a searing forehand deep into the corner and forces the mistake from Pegula, 30-40 and fights to bring it to deuce. She wins her fourth point in a row and has the advantage, but then double faults for the first time in this match. Pegula can't capitalise and squanders the break point, as Raducanu eventually comes through to hold.

That was an absorbing game - and a great comeback for Raducanu from 0-40 down.

12:31 AM

First set Emma Raducanu* 2-2 Jessica Pegula (*denotes next server)

It's worth remembering Raducanu has never beaten a top 10 player and she's already got a battle on her hands against seventh seed Pegula. It's controlled, aggressive hitting so far from the American, who is calmly setting out her stall here. She's on the front foot but Raducanu squeezes through a sublime forehand winner to bring it to deuce.. and she takes the advantage after Pegula splays a shot long.

Raducanu then tries to angle another forehand down the line but is well wide. Pegula relentlessly pings the Briton in a corner with a series of fierce forehands but wallops a sitting volley long.. oops. Advantage again Raducanu, but she squanders the break point again with another shot into the net.

A third break piont for Raducanu and.. Pegula splays a return wide! Raducanu breaks back immediately.

12:22 AM

First set Emma Raducanu 1-2 Jessica Pegula* (*denotes next server)

We've just been treated to the first glimpse of Pegula's strong backhand, which stretches Raducanu and the Briton returns wide, 0-15. The American follows up with a dominant forehand winner, 0-30. A solid second serve from Raducanu, 15-30, before she casually serves up a third ace of the match, 30-30. Another huge, accurate and powerful serve which Pegula is powerless to return, 40-30 but she wastes the next rally into net.. and we're at deuce.

Pegula angles a short, sharp backhand winner which dinks beautifully over the net to earn a break point, but Raducanu is so calm and composed. She brings up another astute serve and Pegula hits long - deuce again.

But the Briton again can only find the net in the next rally that ensues.. and then hits long beyond the baseline and Pegula gets the early break!

12:16 AM

First set Emma Raducanu* 1-1 Jessica Pegula (*denotes next server)

Pegula makes light work of her first service game. She fires one down and there's some wicked spin on it and the ball skies of Raducanu's racquet as she tries to connect with it, before splaying a return into the net.

12:14 AM

First set Emma Raducanu 1-0 Jessica Pegula* (*denotes next server)

The pair test each other out in their first rally and Raducanu ends up splaying a return into the net, before firing down a huge second ace, 15-15. Boom, she quickly serves up another straight after, 30-15. The Briton has really upped her serving game over the past few days. The pair trade some heavy blows and it's Pegula who forces an error from Raducanu, who hits beyond the baseline.

But she comes through and holds, as Pegula strikes another return wide. Raducanu is up and running.

12:09 AM

Coin toss

Pegula comes out on top and elects to receive. It's a balmy 25 degrees in Cincinnati, although the humidity isn't too high.

Yamilla Halle is our umpire for this one.

12:04 AM

The players emerge

Sporting a black baseball cap, Pegula has her headphones in and looks in the zone.

Raducanu, meanwhile, has her usual white cap on and leads the pair out onto court. A huge smile spreads across her face as she walks out into the stadium, where she is greeted warmly by the spectators who have decided to take their seats early - which doesn't seem to be the done thing in Cincinnati.

11:54 PM

Raducanu is on her way

It's approaching 7pm local time in Cincinnati and the match is scheduled to start on time.

The Briton is eager to build up momentum ahead of her US Open defence that begins in New York at the end of this month and a third straight victory at this warm-up tournament really would do her a world of good, especially considering the mixed year she's had since her Flushing Meadows success.

11:41 PM

Elsewhere in Cincinnati..

There’s been a bit of a major upset elsewhere in the women’s draw after Iga Swiatek was beaten by 2019 Cincinnati champion Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4. That’s undoubtedly Key’s biggest win of her career.

Things are certainly looking good for American women’s tennis. Pegula will no doubt be inspired by her compatriot’s victory.

11:33 PM

Who is Jessica Pegula?

Alongside Danielle Collins and Coco Gauff, Pegula is giving the fans plenty to be excited about as we edge closer to the US Open.

The 28-year-old has been on an upwards trajectory in 2022 and is enjoying one of the best seasons of her career, going deep at all the slams. Having started the year inside the top 20, the Buffalo native has climbed to an all-time high ranking of world number 7.

She reached the quarterfinals and third round at this year’s French Open and Wimbledon respectively and at the start of the year made the Australian Open quarter-finals for the second time in her career and was stopped only by eventual champion Ash Barty.

If that wasn’t enough, she won last week's Canadian Open.

jessica - EDUARDO LIMA/Shutterstock

11:26 PM

The battle of the No.1s

Here’s what Raducanu had to say on facing the current American No.1 and home favourite Pegula:

It’s going to be a tough match. She’s playing at home as well so I’m sure the crowd are going to get behind her, but it’s all good because I’ve experienced that. I don’t think I’m going to play in front of more than Serena Williams at home, so I’m looking forward to it and I’ll prepare as best I can.

11:13 PM

Is Raducanu back to her best?

That is the question fans are wondering after the 19-year-old cruised to comprehensive wins over Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka at the Western and Southern Open this week.

The Briton appears to be benefitting from a more free-swinging approach, with her serve and forehand back on song.

Have a read of Uche Amako’s in-depth analysis of why Raducanu is showing all the signs that she has recaptured the form that saw her win the US Open as a qualifier.

emma - Frey/TPN/Getty Images

11:02 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Jessica Pegula in the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

The British No.1 has been flying in Ohio, having backed up her thumping victory over Serena Williams with a straight sets demolition of Victoria Azarenka on Wednesday night.

The 10th seed dropped only four games against tennis great Williams on Monday and two against two-time major champion Azarenka, bagelling the former in the second set, before picking up where she left off by hammering the Belarusian the first set 6-0.

Raducanu’s back-to-back wins over two of the biggest names in tennis will no doubt give her confidence ahead of tonight's clash against home hope Pegula, the American seventh seed.

The US Open champion is bidding to do something she has not achieved this calendar year: win three matches in a row.

The Bromley teenager stunned the world when she won 10 consecutive matches at Flushing Meadows last year, but has struggled to string any consistency together since her iconic grand slam success.

The only other time the world no. 13 reeled off three wins on the trot was at last year’s Wimbledon, when she memorably reached the fourth round in a breakout summer.

After a mixed bag of results since her fairytale of New York, Raducanu finally appears to be hitting some form less than a fortnight before the start of the US Open.

The Western and Southern Open is her 16th tournament since her grand slam triumph and another victory tonight in Cincinnati will not only see her advance to the quarter-finals, but move back into the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

Pegula, meanwhile, booked her place in the third round with a gutsy win over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, claiming a 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2 victory.

The winner of tonight’s encounter will face Caroline Garcia in the quarter-final, after the Frenchwoman beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last eight.