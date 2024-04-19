Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek start time and how to watch Stuttgart Open on TV

Emma Raducanu puts her red-hot form to the ultimate test as she takes on World No 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

The 2021 US Open champion has won four matches in row - her best run of results since her shock grand slam victory as a 18-year-old wildcard - with her two wins at the Billie Jean King Cup at the weekend followed up by comprehensive wins over Angelique Kerber and Linda Noskova.

Raducanu, who missed most of last season due to injury after undergoing surgery on her wrists and ankle, set up a mouthwatering clash with Swiatek after beating Noskova 6-0 7-5 on Thursday night.

Raducanu and Swiatek have twice before - with the four-time grand slam champion winning both - but the Briton will be full of confidence after her recent run despite entering the tournament with a world ranking of 303.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek?

The Stuttgart Open quarter-final is set to begin from 4pm BST (UK time) on Friday 19 April. Raducanu and Swiatek’s match is scheduled third, following the meeting between Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova - so it may start slightly later depending on the earlier matches.

How can I watch it?

The Stuttgart Open is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What has Raducanu said ahead of facing Swiatek?

“This isn’t my best I still have a long way to go. I am just really happy the rewards are starting to come on the match court.

“You know how it is when you are training day in, day out you feel like the results aren’t going your way. It is never that far away, that is something I am learning.

“Going through everything I have been through gives you a different appreciation, there is nothing like playing in front of fans and playing good tennis.”

“We played here two years ago in the quarters, I have come a long way in two years, and she has achieved a lot, I have nothing to lose, I can swing and enjoy it.

“Hopefully recover in time. I’m good.”