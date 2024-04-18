Emma Raducanu: Tennis star's company records nearly £10m profit despite injury-ravaged 2023

Emma Raducanu’s registered company made a profit of nearly £10million last year.

The former British No1 managed just a handful of wins last season as she struggled on court before undergoing triple surgery.

Her on-court earnings were just £200,000 but the company, Harbour 6 Ltd, of which she is the sole director, recorded a profit of £9.6m in accounts registered at Companies House.

The 21-year-old has a list of high-profile sponsors since her 2021 US Open win, among them Nike, Evian, British Airways, Porsche, Tiffany and HSBC.

Not all of Raducanu’s earnings have passed through Harbour 6 Ltd, with just a third of her US Open winnings in excess of £2m paid into that particular account.

Forbes had her sixth on its list - topped by Novak Djokovic - of the highest-earning tennis players last year with an estimated £12.2m.

Her form on court looks on an upward trajectory. After leading Great Britain to an impressive Billie Jean King Cup victory over France last week, she downed former major winner Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open for what was her third win in a week.

Trending upwards: Emma Raducanu continued her recent winning run against Angelique Kerber in Stuttgart (AP)

She now faces Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic for a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

After beating Kerber, herself making a return to tour after the birth of her first child, Raducanu, who has plummeted to 303rd in the WTA world rankings following her injury lay-off, said: “It was very difficult to play Angie because she was so much history behind her.

“You are not just playing Angelique Kerber, you are playing the person who has achieved all those amazing results.

“It wasn’t the prettiest but I just focused on the next point and did not get too bogged down. So I’m happy to have got through that.”