How to follow Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on the BBC

Lando Norris's first F1 win in Miami came in his 110th grand prix start [Getty Images]

Round seven of the 2024 Formula 1 season heads to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, from 17-19 May.

Last time out in Miami, Britain's Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 victory by beating reigning world champion Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by 33 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Leclerc in third place and Norris in fourth.

How to follow on the BBC

There will be live radio commentary of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with every session on the BBC Sport website and app.

You can also listen and download the Chequered Flag podcast, which previews and reviews every race of the season.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix coverage (all times BST)

Friday, 17 May

First practice - 12:30-13:30 (BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds)

Second practice - 16:00-17:00 (BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds)

Saturday, 18 May

Third practice - 11:30-12:30 (online-only - BBC Sport website)

Qualifying - 15:00-16:00 (online-only - BBC Sport website)

Sunday, 19 May

Race - 14:00 (BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds)

Why was the race at Imola cancelled last year?

The 2022 event was affected by rain and it did not happen at all last year because of flooding [PA Media]

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix did not take place in 2023 because of major flooding in the region.

More than 20 rivers burst their banks in Italy, leaving 13 people dead and forcing thousands from their homes after six months' rainfall fell in a day and a half.

Shortly after arriving in the paddock on 16 May to begin their preparations, F1 staff were told to leave the track and to stay away the following day.

Discussions between local authorities and organisers of the race concluded that the event could not proceed safely.

What is the weather forecast for Imola?

Third practice and qualifying on Saturday looks set to be the nicest day of the weekend, with sunny conditions and a gentle breeze forecast.

However, Friday's practice day and Sunday's grand prix could see some light showers, but the risk is small compared with previous rain-affected races at Imola.

Verstappen has won twice at Imola in 2021 and 2022, with his first victory three years ago taken in a wet, incident-strewn race. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was winner here during the Covid-hit season of 2020.

Will there be tributes at Imola to Ayrton Senna?

With 2024 marking 30 years since the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and three-time world champion Ayrton Senna during the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, tributes are expected to take place across the three days.

On race day, four-time F1 title winner Sebastian Vettel will be taking to the track to drive Senna's McLaren MP4/8 from 1993.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly will be wearing a Senna-inspired helmet to celebrate his idol this weekend. The Frenchman also got to drive the Brazilian's first F1 car - a 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184 - at Silverstone last week.