Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021, F1 qualifying: live updates and latest news from Imola

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 17, 2021 in Imola, Italy - Getty Images Europe /Lars Baron

10:38 AM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Imola. After 13 years without a Formula One race at this track we have been lucky enough to have two in the past six months. It's a great track and hopefully this year's race will be as good as last year's. Narrow track, yes, but absolutely thrilling and there was a surprising amount of overtaking in November.

So what is the outlook so far this weekend? Well, it is difficult to tell. The Mercedes certainly looks less problematic than it did in Bahrain and indeed in pre-season testing. Red Bull will be looking to avoid what happened in Bahrain last time round, being quickest throughout the weekend, taking pole by a significant margin but failing to convert that into a win.

Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton in both sessions on Friday as Max Verstappen missed most of the second hour's running with a driveshaft problem. At that point you wondered what real pace Red Bull had. Well, this morning we found out.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 17, 2021 in Imola, Italy - Dan Istitene - Formula 1

It took a while but Verstappen ended the hopes of Mercedes topping all three practice sessions in final practice this morning, with a lap that was around half a second quicker than second-placed Lando Norris in the McLaren. Hamilton was a further tenth back from his fellow Briton with the other Red Bull of Sergio Pérez in fourth and within a tenth of the defending champion. Does this make Red Bull favourites for qualifying? Yes, but I am not convinced the gap will be quite so large. In any case, there is uncertainty, which is great.

Hopefully it is tight at the front, but it was immensely close in FP3 behind Verstappen. From Norris in second down to Mick Schumacher in 16th there was little over a second. Decent lap by the rookie German, too, splitting the Williams cars and quicker than both Alfa Romeos. Looks like it could be another cracker.

Qualifying gets going at 1pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, action and reaction from Imola.