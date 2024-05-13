'Emery does not want to stop short - he wants more' - McGinn

[Reuters]

Captain John McGinn wants manager Unai Emery to remain at Aston Villa "for many years to come" following an outstanding first 18 months in charge at Villa Park.

The Spaniard has led Villa to the Europa Conference League semi-final and the brink of Champions League qualification, which will be secured if they can beat Liverpool at home on Monday.

Emery recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

"We would love him to be here for many years," said Scotland midfielder McGinn. "I have three years left at the moment. He has three years left himself so hopefully he can be here for many years to come.

"But he wants success and does not want to stop short at semi-finals or fourth place. He wants more than that. That is the sort of manager you want to play under."

Monday's Premier League game will be Jurgen Klopp's penultimate match in charge of Liverpool and McGinn respects his achievements at Anfield.

"They [Klopp and Emery] are certainly slightly different but both of them are up there with the best managers in the world," added McGinn.

"The league has been very lucky to have Klopp. He has obviously got an identity and a really strong team. He will be missed in the league, definitely."