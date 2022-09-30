Ellis Spikner after Oregon State continues win streak: ’It’s fun growing with these guys

Pac-12 Networks' Christian Miles and Tracey Bailey speak with student-athlete Ellis Spikner after Oregon State men's soccer defeats No. 21 UCLA 1-0 in Westwood. Follow Pac-12 men’s soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.