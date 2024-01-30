Elite five-star athlete, Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey visiting LSU on Wednesday

There are only a few days left before National Signing Day on Feb. 7, and the Tigers have a top-10 class in the 2024 cycle. But they may have one more coup up their sleeve involving a prized Texas A&M recruit.

LSU is hosting five-star athlete Terry Bussey, who is committed to the Aggies, for one final visit on Wednesday. Bussey has taken numerous trips to Baton Rouge, including an official visit in September and an unofficial trip the following month.

Now, the Tigers will get one last shot to sway the Timpson, Texas, prospect after he took a trip to Georgia this weekend. After visiting LSU, he will take one final stop to see Texas A&M next weekend ahead of signing day.

LSU has already flipped a trio of blue-chip prospects from Texas A&M including five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, who switched up his commitment on New Year’s Eve and will sign on Feb. 7 along with Bussey.

The No. 11 prospect nationally per On3, Bussey plays all over the field at the high school level, but the consensus opinion is that he projects as a defensive back at the next level.

