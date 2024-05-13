Elijah Craig releases special small batch bourbon in honor of 2024 PGA Championship

Elijah Craig welcomes the 2024 PGA Championship back to Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club on May 16-19 after a decade away from the Bluegrass State.

To celebrate the return, Elijah Craig will present the “Elijah Craig Bourbon Speakeasy” on the course for spectators to enjoy and will release a special Commemorative Edition of its Elijah Craig Small Batch in honor of the golf event.

Elijah Craig will be onsite during the championship at the 14th hole of the course aptly named “On The Rocks” for tournament rounds as wells as practice dys. Spectators can taste the Elijah Craig Small Batch, enjoy hand-crafted signature cocktails and engage in photo opportunities after signing their name on an interactive signature wall.

Offsite, area consumers will find displays and engagement opportunities at retail and bar locations promoting Elijah Craig’s exclusive sponsorship.

A special-edition commemorative bottle of Elijah Craig Small Batch is available at select retailers across the country to help fans mark the return of the major championship to Elijah Craig’s “backyard.” The bottle will be adorned with a neck label featuring the PGA Championship’s Wanamaker Trophy, a gold coin emblazoned cork showing the 2024 PGA Championship logo and a face label prominently showcasing the “Official Bourbon” designation along with the PGA Championship logo.

The barrels for this special release are pulled from Heaven Hill rickhouses P, 1G and A to further its ties to Elijah Craig’s partnership with the PGA Championship.

This one-time offering is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $36.99.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek