Eli Mannings thinks NFL is ‘on the right path’ with Roughing the Passer calls

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson spoke with two-time Super Bowl Champion QB Eli Manning about the hot start for the New York Giants and the new emphasis on Roughing the Passer penalties in the NFL.

Eli Manning joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Quaker Oats. As part of their commitment to help tackle hunger and advance food security, Quaker is introducing the Quaker Hunger Clock in partnership with Feeding America®. Quaker’s goal is to help raise $500,000 for Feeding America by Super Bowl LVII and will match every donation to Feeding America up to a total of $250,000. Visit www.QuakerHungerClock.com to learn how you can donate to Feeding America and trigger a change in the Hunger Clock’s meal tally.