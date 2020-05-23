Eli Manning makes Twitter debut, gets immediately roasted by Tom Brady

Welcome Eli Manning to the Twitterverse.

The retired New York Giants quarterback started his Twitter account on Saturday after a decade-plus of staying away from the social networking platform. He entered by referencing Indiana high school basketball player Jimmy Chitwood from “Hoosiers” and delivered a succinct bio.

“Once a Giant, Always a Giant, Only a Giant.”

To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, “I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media." pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

Manning, 39, ballooned up to 45,000 followers within an hour of joining Twitter. He followed 10 accounts to start, mostly obvious choices like the NFL, Giants and various Ole Miss accounts. The rest were related to charities, including Guiding Eyes for guide dogs, March of Dimes, Tackle Kids Cancer and Robin Hood, a New York City program leading the fight against poverty. It has been raising money for COVID-19 relief.

Whoa. Eli Manning is on Twitter. This is not a drill. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for his NFL peers to welcome him to Twitter. Former foe Tom Brady, who lost to Manning in two Super Bowls, got in a knock at Manning’s penchant for late arrivals.

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

In both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants trailed in the final quarter but Manning led comebacks to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Eli, this requires what the Twitter world calls a “clap back.” But maybe the plan is to sneak it in on Sunday, when older brother Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods square off with Phil Mickelson and Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

Story continues

Manning announced his retirement in January after 16 seasons, all with the Giants. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 draft and faced an uncertain future with 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones taking over quarterback duties.

More from Yahoo Sports: