Eli Manning’s advice for QBs Jones and Wilson on how to cope with bad press in the Big Apple

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz chats with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning about coping with the bad press dished out by New York media outlets and how Giants QB Daniel Jones and Jets QB Zach Wilson can tune out the noise as they’ve struggled to begin this season. Plus, Eli teams up with King's Hawaiian, starting a new Slider Sunday tradition in the Manning household.