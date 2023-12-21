Will Eli Gold call the Rose Bowl? Here are Alabama football radio broadcast plans

Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts and Roger Hoover will be calling the Rose Bowl on the radio for Crimson Tide Sports Network, according to the Alabama football game notes ahead of the matchup vs. Michigan.

Stewart will be on play by play, Watts will be the analyst and Hoover will be the sideline reporter. Longtime play-by-play announcer Eli Gold will not be on the call for the game.

He and Stewart have split play-by-play duties this season after Gold returned to the booth. Stewart has called all road games, outside of the Iron Bowl. Stewart was also on the call for the SEC Championship Game.

Gold missed the 2022 season for health reasons, with what doctors later discovered was stage 3 cancer. Gold has been the voice of Alabama football since 1988.

Stewart filled in for Gold during the 2022 season.

Gold has been the host of "Hey Coach" and the Nick Saban radio show this season again, though. Stewart filled in for him there, too, during 2022, but it has been all Gold for the radio show during the 2023 season.

No. 4 Alabama will face No. 1 Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 (4 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Pasadena, California. The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff championship in Houston, Texas, to face either Texas or Washington.

If Alabama advances to the national championship game, the expectation is that Stewart will also fill play-by-play duties for that game as well.

