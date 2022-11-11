Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008

A view of the "Thursday Night Football" pregame show stage with Tony Gonzalez, Charissa Thompson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman prior to the game between the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium.

Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.

Allen has missed consecutive days of practice with an elbow injury, and his status is uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Palmer started the first four games of the 2008 season before suffering damage to a portion of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow. Fitzpatrick started at QB for the remainder of the season. Palmer considered surgery, but opted for rest to let it heal.

"Whit, this reminds me of 2008. Do you remember what happened in 2008?" Fitzpatrick said during the show.

"Yep, Carson Palmer. Same injury," Whitworth said to Fitzpatrick. "Tried to come back and play. And then - tried it out, didn't work, felt like he was too uncomfortable and then sat out the rest of the season. And then - that's how we got to know FitzMagic right here."

The Bengals are scheduled to face Allen and the Bills on Monday Night Football in Cincinnati in Week 17 - Jan. 2, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Josh Allen injury reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of 2008 Carson Palmer