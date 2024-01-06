Elandon Roberts active, Minkah Fitzpatrick inactive for Steelers

Linebacker Elandon Roberts will be on hand for the Steelers in Week 18.

Roberts was listed as questionable to play against the Ravens because of a pectoral injury, but he is active on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. Roberts started 14 of the first 15 games of the season for the Steelers and he has 100 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two passes defensed on the season.

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson were also listed as questionable heading into Saturday. Both of them are inactive and Fitzpatrick has now missed three straight games with a knee injury.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, cornerback Darius Rush, linebacker Blake Martinez, tackle Dylan Cook, and defensive end DeMarvin Leal are also inactive.

The Ravens announced their plans to sit quarterback Lamar Jackson early in the week and they ruled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., linebacker Malik Harrison, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and guard Kevin Zeitler out on their final injury report. All but Harrison are resting and the Ravens are also giving wide receiver Zay Flowers and safety Kyle Hamilton the day off on Saturday.