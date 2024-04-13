El Paso Rhinos drop first NAHL playoff game against Oklahoma Warriors, 5-2

EL PASO, T.X. – The El Paso Rhinos drop their first NAHL playoff game against the Oklahoma Warriors, 5-2, on Friday night.

The reigning league champions were able to get up 2-0 over El Paso and it wasn’t until a late goal in the second period by Geno Mcenery to put the Rhinos up on the board.

Camden Bajzer scored the equalizer for El Paso but the Warriors would go on to put up three goals in the 3rd period, solidifying their win in game number one.

This now puts the Rhinos in a win or go home situation tomorrow night in game number two of three in the series.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from Rhinos Hockey Arena.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.