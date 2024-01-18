Egypt vs Ghana LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Egypt vs Ghana - LIVE!

The pressure is on for both Egypt and Ghana heading into tonight's crucial Africa Cup of Nations clash. Egypt needed a 97th-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah just to earn a draw against Mozambique in their AFCON opener, while Ghana were beaten by Cape Verde to leave them bottom of Group B.

Egypt were runners-up two years ago, beaten by Senegal on penalties in the final, and will still be eyeing another deep run despite a stuttering start. They have not lost to Ghana since 2013, and victory here would leave them as strong favourites to top the group.

Ghana meanwhile will already be fearing another AFCON disaster, having crashed out after failing to win a group-stage match in the last tournament. Defeat here and they will be in real trouble heading into their final match against Mozambique, but the potential return tonight of Mohammed Kudus would be a major boost. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Egypt vs Ghana latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium

How to watch: BBC Three, Sky Sports

Egypt team news: No fresh concerns

Ghana team news: Kudus pushing to return

Standard Sport prediction: Egypt win

How to watch Egypt vs Ghana

17:29 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7:55pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

BBC Three will also offer free-to-air-coverage, which begins at 7:50pm.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also catch the action live as it happens online via the Sky Go app. The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (both free with subscriptions) will offer a live stream service.

Live blog: Follow minute-by-minute updates from tonight's big game right here with us!

Good evening!

17:23 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Egypt vs Ghana!

It's a huge Africa Cup of Nations clash in Group B - both sides looking to bounce back after failing to win their opening matches.

Defeat for either here and the pressure will be massive heading into the final group-stage games.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium. Stay with us!