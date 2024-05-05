Edwards and the Timberwolves visit Denver with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -5.5; over/under is 207.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 106-99 on May 4 led by 43 points from Anthony Edwards, while Nikola Jokic scored 32 points for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are 10-6 against division opponents. Denver is third in the NBA with 29.5 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 9.0.

The Timberwolves are 12-4 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota leads the Western Conference allowing just 106.5 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The 114.9 points per game the Nuggets score are 8.4 more points than the Timberwolves allow (106.5). The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 29.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 115.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.