Who has the edge in week 3 - the Saints or Patriots?
Yahoo Sports' discuss the upcoming matchup between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, including betting advice and fantasy implications.
Here's the Bears' injury report from Wednesday's practice, where Eddie Goldman was limited and Akiem Hicks and Jeremiah Attaochu DNP.
Linebacker B.J. Goodson signed with the Jets last week and saw action in their loss to the Patriots, but he won’t be on the field against the Broncos this week. The Jets announced on Wednesday that they have placed Goodson on the reserve/retired list. They’ll retain his rights, but Goodson won’t be playing as long [more]
The New England Patriots added two important players to their injury report following Wednesday's practice.
Here’s how the Panthers’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson landed them an unanswered prayer in Sam Darnold.
You may have heard about the gambler who had a 16-team, money-line card that went 15 for 15 on Sunday, with only a Detroit Lions win over the Green Bay Packers standing in the way of a $726,000 payout. Obviously, the Lions lost — and there went the money. Unless it didn’t. As explained by [more]
One constant for a college football weekend is unpredictability. Our experts forecast bold predictions for Week 13, including Penn State's first win.
Packers trainer Bryan "Flea" Engel walked through the end zone late into the night on Sunday until he found Aaron Jones' priceless pendant.
It took a while, but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is once again calling out quarterback Tom Brady. Via JoeBucsFan.com, Arians blamed a strip-sack on Brady holding the football for too long during an appearance on WDAE radio. “You know, the sack-fumble, he just should have got that ball out of his hands,” Arians said, via [more]
The 49ers have a running back problem with injuries taking a toll at the position. They signed veteran Chris Thompson to the practice squad Wednesday after signing Jacques Patrick off the practice squad of the Bengals earlier this week. Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possiblity of the 49ers signing one of their former running [more]
Seven teams have yet to record a victory through two games, and they face slim odds of making the playoffs. But not all hope is lost.
The 49ers added one running back to the active roster this week when they signed Jacques Patrick off of the Bengals practice squad. On Wednesday, they added another one to their practice squad. The team announced the signing of veteran back Chris Thompson. Thompson was a 2013 fifth-round pick in Washington and spent seven seasons [more]
Mike Tomlin said the Steelers need to be "ready to be adjustable" in Week 3.
On Ryder Cup week, get to know these PGA Tour players' wives, girlfriends and families.
Kyler Murray looks like an early MVP candidate, but has he been better than Tom Brady, who threw five touchdown passes in a rout of the Falcons? DJ Bean shares his NFL QB Power Rankings of all 32 starters entering Week 3.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?
Sergio Garcia’s American wife is ready to jump into the crowd again to tell her countrymen “leave out the insults because you’re embarrassing”, should their taunts here this week descend to the level witnessed the last time the Ryder Cup was held on this side of the Atlantic.
This kid has some serious potential.
Making sense of what the Patriots offense has to offer under Mac Jones.
Injury updates ahead of Bengals vs. Steelers.
The Timberwolves on Wednesday pulled off a shocker of a front office move, and now we wonder if the Sixers and Ben Simmons will be impacted. By Adam Hermann