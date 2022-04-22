Eddy Curry: I remember Ron Artest got a job at Circuit City so he could get the employee discount

Eddy Curry: I remember Ron Artest got a job at Circuit City so he could get a discount because he wanted the employee discount. It was right down the street from the Berto Center. He went there and got a job there. That was amazing.

Former Bulls and Knicks center Eddy Curry discussed untold stories behind the scenes with Ron Artest, Charles Oakley, Kendall Gill, Stephon Marbury, Larry Brown, Isiah Thomas, and what’s next for his Caramel and Cheddar podcast on The Players’ Tribune.

Eddy Curry: I’m not ashamed or upset about my career. A lot of times, I get met with anger. I think people wanted my career to go a certain way. It’s like if you’re mad that I didn’t do this or that, how do you think I feel? I’m here now. There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s not like I can go sign with a team and try to correct this or that. It is what it is. I’m trying to build from here on. I think people still harbor this real anger about my career. I find that intriguing. -via HoopsHype / April 22, 2022

