Eddie Rosario hits 2-run HR in 7th to help Nationals outlast Blue Jays 11-8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eddie Rosario's two-run homer in the seventh inning broke an 8-8 tie and the Washington Nationals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-8 on Sunday.

After Jesse Winker doubled against Genesis Cabrera (1-1) leading off, Erik Swanson came on and got two outs, but Rosario homered to right center to make it 10-8.

The start of the game was delayed 85 minutes by rain in the forecast and it featured five lead changes.

Luis Garcia, Jr. had four hits including a home run and drove in four runs, and Winker added a three-run homer for Washington, which took two of three from Toronto.

Hunter Harvey (2-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 11th save.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. hit his fifth career grand slam for the Blue Jays, who have lost four of five. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits and drove in three runs.

Toronto starter Alek Manoah went four innings in his first Major League start since last August. He allowed seven runs — six earned — and six hits and four walks. He struck out six while throwing 92 pitches.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore allowed six runs — two earned — and six hits over three innings.

Guerrero’s grand slam gave the Blue Jays a 5-1 second-inning lead and the margin grew to 6-1 in the third, but Manoah couldn’t hold the advantage.

Garcia hit a solo home run in the third and then singled home two runs in the fourth. After Nick Senzel singled, Winker followed with a three-run shot to right center and Washington led 7-6.

The Blue Jays got two runs in the fifth to retake the lead, but Garcia's RBI single scored Jacob Young to tie it 8-8 in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Young, who left Friday’s game in the fifth inning with back spasms, was in the starting lineup.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Jose Berrios (4-2, 1.44) pitches the opener of a two-game series Tuesday at Philadelphia.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (3-0, 2.27) works the first of a two-game series against the visiting Orioles on Tuesday.

