Eddie Jackson injury update: Bears cautiously optimistic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears suffered another disappointing loss when they fell to the Buccaneers 27-17 on Sunday. But the loss of Eddie Jackson partway through the game may hurt them more moving forward.

The Bears' safety went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter and never returned to the game. Further, Jackson appeared to hurt the same foot that was affected by a season-ending Lisfranc injury last year and needed to be carted into the locker room.

After the game, head coach Matt Eberflus was cautiously optimistic about Jackson’s latest injury.

“We’re positive right now, but we’ll see where it goes. We don’t know how positive that will be, but we’ll see.”

As for whether the team was positive enough to rule out another Lisfranc injury:

“We’ll see, we’ll see where it is.”

The Bears typically do not share injury information until their first injury report of the week is released on Wednesdays, so we may not get an update on Jackson for several days.

Things looked like they might have been much worse for the Bears secondary for a short time. Two plays before Jackson’s injury, Brisker had to exit the game. Eventually the team announced Brisker was simply out with dehydration, and Brisker returned to the game in the second half. For two quarters however, the Bears had to run with second-year player Elijah Hicks and undrafted free agent Quindell Johnson at safety.

Finally, Darnell Mooney suffered a knee injury over the course of the game. The extent of Mooney’s injury is unclear.