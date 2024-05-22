East Tennessee State shares video of golf bags being chucked by airlines baggage handler

CARLSBAD, Calif. – East Tennessee State head coach Jake Amos didn’t expect to go viral before his team’s fourth straight NCAA Championship.

Amos shared a video Tuesday evening from the Bucs’ X account that showed a baggage handler chucking golf bags onto the tarmac as they came out of their Delta airplane and down the conveyor belt.

“Nice of Delta to handle our clubs with such care,” Amos wrote along with posting the video, which as of late Wednesday morning had been viewed over 4 million times.

“This is going crazy,” Amos texted upon waking up and seeing how the post had taken off.