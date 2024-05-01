East Lyme's Malcom injects energy, enthusiasm into UConn baseball team

Apr. 30—STORRS — Matt Malcom is a power source for the UConn baseball team.

He supplies energy with both his potent bat and electric personality.

The Huskies are happy to plug into Malcom, a former East Lyme High School and Eastern Connecticut State University standout capping off his journey with a graduate season in Storrs.

"He's an awesome guy," senior Korey Morton said. "He's very vocal and he's a ball of energy. He brings a ton of energy to the dugout whenever it's needed."

Malcom has made a nice transition from playing at the Division III level, where he was an All-American and helped Eastern win a national championship, to competing at Division I UConn.

Filling the role as a designated hitter/back-up catcher, the 5-foot-8, 224-pound Malcom is batting .231 in 29 appearances, including 23 starts.

Eight of his 18 hits have cleared the fences and he's tied for third on the team in home runs despite only 78 at-bats. He also has 18 RBI.

"It's crazy," coach Jim Penders said. "Percentage-wise, he's probably our best at hitting them. That's what his swing path is, so we live with the pop-ups sometimes and punch outs, but he can really put you on his back."

Malcom helped UConn stay hot and pull off a three-game sweep of Villanova last weekend by belting two long, two-run home runs to center field in Saturday's 11-1 win.

Unbeaten in eight straight games, the Huskies (25-18, 10-2) reside in first place in the Big East with three Big East series remaining, starting with a road trip to South Orange, N.J., to play Seton Hall next weekend.

"We're going to need him down the stretch to give us some offense," Penders said. "And he's done a pretty good job behind the plate, too, when he's had the opportunity. His bat is really what has carried us when he's gotten in there."

Malcom didn't waste any time in making an impact.

In his first at-bat as a Husky on Feb. 24, Malcom drilled a home run down the left field line against California in Berkeley.

"It felt really good, Malcom said. "That was a big moment for me, just having the confidence boost. It was probably about a week and a half in and I got my first at-bat. I wanted to let everybody know that I'm here to stay.'

About a week later at Auburn, Malcom contributed three hits, including a solo home run, and two RBI.

'We needed him," Penders said. "He gave us a real lift when our confidence was just shattered in the early season and we inserted him and he gave us a nice lift. He plays fiery, he plays with energy and a lot of confidence."

It hasn't been all home run celebrations for Malcom.

He's battled some extended cold streaks. During his struggles, he leans on Luke Broadhurst, a former Eastern teammate now enjoying a productive season in Storrs, for advice.

"It's good to have someone that you're pretty close with to be able to talk about things that you might not want to talk about with other people," Malcom said. "He's been a good role model about how to carry yourself in the locker room and in practice. He's definitely helped me change as a person and as a teammate."

Malcom appears to be finding his groove again after last weekend's output.

His bat isn't the only thing that makes noise.

His voice often can be heard in the dugout, weight room, really anywhere the Huskies gather.

"He loves the guys around him," Penders said. "He's just a big kid. He's a lot of fun to coach. Some people said, 'You're going to have your hands full with Malcom.' I need that kind of energy. We have a lot of quiet guys. Matt's a loud guy.

"You know when Matt walks into the cage or walks onto the bus, you can hear him. You need some of that. You can't just win with choir boys. You need some guys that will mix it up."

Malcom's baseball playing days are numbered.

With 11 regular season games left, the Huskies are heading down the home stretch. Then they'll play in the Big East tournament and hope to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

You can bet that Malcom will enjoy every single day until the last out of his career. And he'll be there to provide his team with energy and enthusiasm.

"It's a lot of fun," Malcom said. "I'm enjoying the last ride. ... You feel like a kid when you're in between the white lines. And I love it. I'm glad that I made the decision to come here and I'm glad that coach Penders took a shot on me."

