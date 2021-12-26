Early Pickups for Week 17

Andy offers up two early pickups entering Championship Week in Fantasy Football.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: If you happen to start Rex Burkhead this week out of pure desperation and fantasy, congratulations. Absolutely legendary move. He finished with 149 rushing yards. It's absolutely ridiculous. On 22 carries. He had entered the week averaging less than three yards per carry for the year. Again, 149 and two touchdowns, taking full advantage of a friendly match-up against the Chargers. You love to see it.

It's probably not repeatable against San Francisco in championship week, but the Niners defense this year has allowed 17 rushing touchdowns. So perhaps he can find the end zone. Again, just incredible performance from Burkhead. He's available in about 87% of Yahoo leagues right now.

Also, Isaiah McKenzie. He saw a dozen targets for the Bills. We knew that somebody was going to pop with Cole Beasley out, with Gabe Davis out. Turned out to be McKenzie. He was dynamic from the slot. He was outstanding. Caught 11 balls on those 12 targets, 125 yards, had a short touchdown. He looks like he's somebody who belongs in our waiver plans as well.