Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should look to add Jayden Reed and Pat Freiermuth heading into Week 13.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12.
Scott Pianowski makes the case for four overlooked options fantasy managers should consider in Week 12.
Andy Behrens runs down several free agents who could help fantasy managers in their push toward the playoffs.
Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.
While there were plenty of instant classics in Week 10 on the field, it still caused plenty of fantasy panic amongst the masses off it. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' and here to provide clarity, advice and zen for all your submissions
Bijan Robinson broke the 20-point fantasy mark for the first time in his career in Week 12. Scott Pianowski sees more big things to come.
