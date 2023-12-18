Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 16

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should look to add Zamir White, Jake Browning and Chase Brown heading into Week 16.

ANDY BEHRENS: Hey, hopefully, you have a loaded roster right now with no need for enhancements or additions of any kind. But that, unfortunately, does not describe everyone's situation. I'm Andy Behrens. I'm here with a few early pickup options for the fantasy semis. These are players you can add either for your own benefit or, perhaps, to play a little keep away from an upcoming opponent.

First of all, anyone-- anyone with Josh Jacobs on a fantasy roster probably needed to grab Zamir White a week ago. White is actually still unattached in 85% of Yahoo leagues. We just saw him produce 85 total yards and a touchdown against the Chargers on Thursday night with Jacobs sidelined by that quad injury. White is clearly the backup plan, as the featured runner for the Raiders. And they trust him as a receiving threat as well. So even if that team falls behind Kansas City in week 16, he's going to remain involved. Go get White in case Jacobs remains sidelined.

Next, we got to jump on this Jake Browning situation, people. He's still available in over 50% of Yahoo leagues. Just gave us another 300-plus passing yards. He's got three straight wins and he has seven combined touchdowns over his last three games. Browning also has the Steelers up next on his schedule and that defense is struggling at the moment. We all just saw Gardner Minshew and the Colts put up 30 against them. So we can pick on the Steelers right now.

Even if Ja'Marr Chase can't play through the shoulder issue that he's dealing with, certainly, Browning has enough weapons on that roster to remain highly effective and a playable fantasy option. One of those weapons, by the way, is a rookie running back, Chase Brown. He's been terrific. And he's carved out a meaningful role behind Joe Mixon.

Since returning from IR a few weeks ago, Brown has averaged 72 scrimmage yards per game. He's emerged as a serious receiving threat. Great in the screen game for Cincinnati. He is a flex-worthy fantasy option in deep leagues, no question.