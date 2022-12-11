Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 15

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add Detroit's D.J. Chark at WR and New Orleans' Taysom Hill at TE this week.

ANDY BEHRENS: Andy Behrens, with a couple of early pickup options for week 15. These are the fantasy playoffs for many of you. Let's Make them good. Let's start with D.J Chark, he had a day for the Lions against the Vikings, this is actually back to back games with over 90 receiving yards for Chark.

It's got touchdowns in two of his last three. He was fantastic against the Vikings, seven targets, six catches, 94 yards, a long touchdown-- He's looking really good. And if we can look ahead just a little bit to week 17 when fantasy titles are decided, he's got the Chicago Bears. That is an exceedingly friendly match-up. Keep Chark on speed dial.

Another name that I want you to consider coming off a bye, how about how about Taysom Hill? The tight end position has been an absolute nightmare this year and Hill is eligible. I don't know what to call him in real life. Is he a running back? Is he a tight end? Is he a little bit of a quarterback? We don't know, we don't care, he's eligible at tight end. And listen, he finally returned to the end zone ahead of his bye.

He's been really good this season, albeit, in a handful of spike weeks. But he's got eight combined touchdowns. He's got a few on the ground. He's got a few through the air. He's kind of fun. And then, you look at the match ahead, he's got Atlanta coming up. And then, he's got Cleveland.

These are exceedingly friendly run defenses. And we know that Hill is going to get the ball on the ground, plenty probably near the goal line. Give him some consideration. He's available in about 55% of Yahoo leagues right now.