Eagles’ WR DeVonta Smith admits to having a Wawa addiction
DeVonta Smith: “I have a Wawa addiction.”
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 25, 2022
DeVonta Smith trained in Florida this offseason but still spent plenty of time in the Philadelphia area, even getting an addiction to hoagies and subs.
After Thursday’s practice in Miami concluded, Smith talked about bulking up and admitted to being addicted to Wawa’s honey turkey hoagie.
.@JalenHurts on @DeVontaSmith_6 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e26aflvKQZ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 25, 2022
The added weight and muscle should enhance an already superior route runner, making Smith more difficult for opposing cornerbacks to handle.
WATCH: Highlights from Eagles' first joint practice with the Dolphins
Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Dolphins
10 players to watch during Eagles joint practices with the Dolphins
