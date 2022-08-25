Eagles’ WR DeVonta Smith admits to having a Wawa addiction

DeVonta Smith: “I have a Wawa addiction.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 25, 2022

DeVonta Smith trained in Florida this offseason but still spent plenty of time in the Philadelphia area, even getting an addiction to hoagies and subs.

After Thursday’s practice in Miami concluded, Smith talked about bulking up and admitted to being addicted to Wawa’s honey turkey hoagie.

The added weight and muscle should enhance an already superior route runner, making Smith more difficult for opposing cornerbacks to handle.

