Eagles’ WR DeVonta Smith admits to having a Wawa addiction

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
  DeVonta Smith
    DeVonta Smith
    American football player
  Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    American football quarterback
DeVonta Smith trained in Florida this offseason but still spent plenty of time in the Philadelphia area, even getting an addiction to hoagies and subs.

After Thursday’s practice in Miami concluded, Smith talked about bulking up and admitted to being addicted to Wawa’s honey turkey hoagie.

The added weight and muscle should enhance an already superior route runner, making Smith more difficult for opposing cornerbacks to handle.

