Eagles vs. Saints inactives: Kenneth Gainwell a healthy scratch with Miles Sanders returning

The Eagles just released their Week 11 inactive list, and star defensive end Derek Barnett will start against New Orleans.

Barnett was questionable with a neck injury, while star running back Miles Sanders is back after missing 3 games.

Eagles inactives

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) hands off the football to running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) in the second half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Gainwell is inactive for the first time this season. With Miles Sanders back, the Eagles are keeping to three running backs and going with Jordan Howard and Boston Scott.

Other inactives: QB Reid Sinnett, DB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Saints inactives

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

QB Ian Book inactive for Saints, making Taysom Hill the (healthy) backup QB. TE Juwan Johnson also inactive. Previously ruled out RB Alvin Kamara, OTs Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk, RB/WR Ty Montgomery, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon and placed DT Malcolm Roach on IR. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 21, 2021

