Eagles trio releases the third song from ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album

Your wish is our command Andy. Today’s song features the most beautiful voice of any football/rugby player from down under @jordan_mailata as well as the incredible @theladyalma who infuses some much needed Christmas soul into this track! https://t.co/WtmEI54pgl https://t.co/HiX3ppaB16 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) December 9, 2022

The Eagles are 11-1, racing towards a postseason berth, and in the holiday spirit.

Philadelphia’s trio of Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson will release a holiday album titled, ‘Philly Special Christmas.’

You can go to PhillySpecialChristmas.com to get a notification on the album release.

This morning, the title, Merry Christmas Baby was just released.

The trio will continue to release a single every week leading up to the Christmas holiday and the official release.

