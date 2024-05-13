Eagles soaring with Eze, Olise and Mateta

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace are yet to lose a Premier League game under Oliver Glasner when Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta have been named in the starting line-up.

The Austrian boss was able to rely on his full-strength attacking trio once again on Saturday, as they scored a goal each to beat Wolves at Molineux, with Olise also providing an assist for Eze's goal.

In fact, since Glasner arrived, only title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal have picked up more points in the Premier League.

Glasner's predecessor Roy Hodgson bore the brunt of Palace's injury concerns this season when both Eze and Olise were ruled out for periods at the start of 2024.

Because of injuries and suspensions, Hodgson and Glasner have only managed to start all three of their preferred forwards in seven games this season - winning six of those games and suffering just one loss.

In his final 12 Premier League games in charge, Hodgson recorded two wins, three draws and seven losses - with the Eagles' only two victories coming when the trio were named in the English manager's starting line-up.

In his first 12 Premier League games in charge, Glasner has racked up six wins, three draws and three losses - with four of those wins coming when the trio were named in the Austrian manager's starting line-up.

Glasner has got the Eagles soaring again - but it cannot simply be said he has these players more at his disposal than Hodgson did before his departure.

Over the same two time periods, Hodgson named the trio in his starting line-up three times while Glasner has only been able to four times.

It just appears that Glasner has managed to unlock their attacking prowess in a way which proved beyond Hodgson.

And Palace fans are not complaining.