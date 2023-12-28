Eagles sign WR Griffin Hebert to pactice squad, place WR Devon Allen on practice squad IR

The Eagles announced two moves on Thursday, signing wide receiver Griffin Hebert to the Practice Squad and placing wide receiver Devon Allen on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve.

Hebert played wide receiver and tight end at Louisiana Tech, logging 99 catches for 1,582 yards and 14 career touchdowns.

In May, Hebert signed with Seattle as an undrafted free agent and caught three of four targets for 21 yards during preseason play.

Allen, a two-time Olympian in the 110m hurdles, was elevated from the practice squad earlier this season against the Buccaneers, putting him on the active roster for a regular season game for the first time.

The 28-year-old first signed with the Eagles in April 2022 and spent the previous season on the practice squad while playing preseason games the last two summers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire